Restaurant Owner Gives Customers Discount Because Their Children Were Well Behaved

(INSIDE EDITION) Going out to dinner with a group of children isn't easy so one Italian restaurateur is making sure good behavior doesn't go unrewarded.

Antonio Ferrari, who owns a restaurant that bears his name in Padua, Northern Italy, was so enamored by a recent group of well-behaved kids that he decided to give their parents money off their meal.

The children obediently sat in their seats and quietly enjoyed their food.

There were “zero noises, zero runs between the tables, zero overturned chairs, no sign of a break-in bathrooms or other catastrophes," he explained on his website.

When he gave them their receipt, it had an extra line that read: "Sconto Bimbi Educati" or "Discount for Well-Behaved Children." The five percent discount took €13.05 off their bill, which is just under $14.

He said the adults, who had never eaten at the restaurant before, were “very humble, very excited, and very thankful."

“This is the first time I have done this,” he said. “I wanted to thank the family for the well-behaved kids.”