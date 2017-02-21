Hanks' Take: Dangerous curve in Burlington County News Hanks' Take: Dangerous curve in Burlington County There’s a curve in Pemberton – Burlington County – that sneaks up on you. Ronnie lives near it – the intersection of Mount Misery Road and Junction Road – just south of Browns Mills. He just got his license – but he knows the turn – and says if you don’t know how tight it is --heaven help you.

"All I can say is that it’s a potential hazard for all drivers, especially if you’re driving here going 70 or whatever and you do not know this road. You’re going to get hurt one way or another," he told FOX 29.

Police data says that as many as ten cars went off the curve in 2016 and though that’s up from previous years. It sounds about right to Larry Ditto.

"I would say that it could be as much as once a month here. They get some kind of accident," he explained.



It was September of last year when Samantha Wenzel’s car left the road on the outside of the curve. Her memorial is one of two there. Another person was killed in a crash at the same place seven weeks later. Police say alcohol was a factor in one – possibly both crashes. Across the road from Samantha’s memorial is the one to Sara Weakly who died in a crash at the curve in 2008.



Haydee Reed lives on Mount Misery Road less than a mile from the curve. She says that though the speed limit there is 40 people drive faster and those long straights lead directly into the curve.



We called Burlington County to see what might be done but didn’t hear back by news time. The curve has a reflective signs -- chevrons that caution drivers -- but are they enough? One county official told NJ.com that there wasn’t enough traffic at the curve to warrant a flashing light like the one less than two and a half miles away by the New Lisbon Post Office. I’m no engineer but ten crashes on one curve in a year? Maybe something more is called for. I’m Hank – and that’s my take.







