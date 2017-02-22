Check-in kiosks working, ground stop over for AA passengers at PHL News Network issue, ground stop delaying PHL passengers Things are getting better for American Airlines passengers at Philadelphia International Airport. FOX 29's Lauren Johnson reports check-in kiosks are up and running -- and printing again -- as of 7:30am. Also, the airport tweeted the ground stop is over.

Ground stop is canceled for @AmericanAir flights departing to PHL. American computers at PHL are running again. — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) February 22, 2017

However, FOX 29's Bob Kelly reports the passengers who made it through check-in and security are heading to their gates, but planes may not be there because of the earlier ground stop. That could cause day-long delays.

Passengers spent the past few hours in long lines, checking in manually, due to a computer system error.

Bob says the hardest hit passengers in the delay will be those who will have to connect somewhere else, because they could miss their second flight.

As always, check on your flight status before leaving home.