Person hit, Broad St. subway service suspended south of Walnut-Locust station [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption SKYFOX shows Broad St. subway station entrance taped off News Person hit, Broad St. subway service suspended south of Walnut-Locust station There’s more SEPTA travel trouble, this time on S. Broad Street and the subway line. A person has been hit by a Broad St. Subway train at Tasker, and SEPTA suspended subway service at the Walnut-Locust station in Center City. It’s offering shuttle buses for commuters all the way south.

- There’s more SEPTA travel trouble, this time on S. Broad Street and the subway line.

A person has been hit and killed by a Broad St. Subway train. It happened underground at the Tasker-Morris station.

SEPTA suspended subway service further north, at the Walnut-Locust station in Center City. It’s offering shuttle buses for commuters all the way south to the stadiums.

According to SEPTA, "Broad Street Line: Service is suspended from Walnut-Locust to AT&T due to a fatality. Bus service has replaced trains. Expect delays and overcrowded conditions until further notice."

SKYFOX was able to show you passengers forced to walk upstairs, and then one of the the taped off entrances.