Flames, shattered glass as officers rescue man from burning car

Posted:Feb 22 2017 09:38AM EST

Updated:Feb 22 2017 09:40AM EST

WASHINGTON (WTXF/STORYFUL) - Washington police released bodycam footage showing the dramatic rescue of the driver from a crashed, burning car.

It happened Monday.

Video shows the car filling with smoke as police approach.

You can see them shatter the driver’s window, get him out of his seatbelt and pull him to safety -- despite the glass, smoke and flames.

The driver had veered off the road and hit a light pole before his car burst into flames.

He was reportedly treated at a hospital but only briefly, before he was released.

Life saved!

