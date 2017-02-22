Flames, shattered glass as officers rescue man from burning car [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Courtesy Official DC Police via Storyful News Flames, shattered glass as officers rescue man from burning car Washington police released bodycam footage showing the dramatic rescue of the driver from a crashed, burning car.

It happened Monday.

Video shows the car filling with smoke as police approach.

You can see them shatter the driver’s window, get him out of his seatbelt and pull him to safety -- despite the glass, smoke and flames.

The driver had veered off the road and hit a light pole before his car burst into flames.

He was reportedly treated at a hospital but only briefly, before he was released.

Life saved!