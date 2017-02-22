Judge Guadagno sends resignation to wife and boss, Lt. Gov. Guadagno

Front: Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno (R-NJ); Circled in back: Judge Michael Guadagno
Posted:Feb 22 2017 11:39AM EST

Updated:Feb 22 2017 01:35PM EST

(WTXF) - A New Jersey appeals court judge had to send his resignation letter to his wife.

That’s because she’s Kim Guadagno, the Garden State’s lieutenant governor.

Her husband, Judge Michael Guadagno, is circled in back of her.

In order for him to collect his pension, he has to notify his boss -- who happens to be his wife -- he'll soon reach the mandatory retirement age of 70.

In New Jersey, the lieutenant governor also holds the position of secretary of state.

In his letter, Judge Guadagno wrote to his wife –- Lt. Gov. Guadagno -– that with her term ending next year and his soon-to-be reduced income, she may want to consider a career change but they could "discuss it over dinner."

She already has her next career move in mind. She’s a Republican candidate to replace Gov. Chris Christie.

