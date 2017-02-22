Police: Two wanted after man was attacked, bound and gagged for days [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Wanted: Suspect 1 and Suspect 2 (Courtesy Philadelphia Police Department) News 2 wanted after man was attacked, bound and gagged for days Police released surveillance video from inside the garage where a man was attacked and not found for 40 hours -- bound and gagged upstairs in his bedroom the whole time.

- Police released surveillance video from inside the garage where a man was attacked and not found for 40 hours -- bound and gagged upstairs in his bedroom the whole time.

They’re looking for the home invaders who were wearing masks and are still on the loose.

Friday night, Paul Mayer was working in his Juniata Park garage, a block off Castor Avenue. He was repairing motors with the door open, so he didn’t breathe in fumes.

That’s when police say the two masked men stormed in and overpowered the 53-year-old.

Police say one was armed with a handgun and they forced Mayer to a second floor rear bedroom, tied him with electrical tape and plastic ties, gagged him with a rag, and beat him in his face.

Then, they spent about an hour in the home before getting away.

It’s still not known if anything was taken.

The badly-beaten man remained bound and gagged all weekend until about 4pm Sunday when his brother, who hadn’t heard from him all that time, broke in through a second floor window. He raced the victim to the hospital.

Mayer suffered bruises and a contusion to his face, and a broken nose.

The first suspect was wearing a camouflage jacket, green gloves, blue jeans, a blue mask, and he was armed with a handgun.

The second suspect was wearing blue jeans, black boots, a white mask, green gloves, and a black hat.

Police say if you see these suspects, do not approach them. Instead, call 911 immediately.