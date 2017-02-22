3 Clydesdales training to protect people in Delaware

- Folks in New Castle County should soon be safer, thanks to three new law enforcers with four legs each. These guys are big!

Three Clydesdales are now training with the Division of Police’s Mounted Patrol Unit.

In December, Julio, Seahawk and Xander arrived from St. Louis to their new home in Carousel Park.

Seahawk, the oldest, weighs 1,750 pounds and turned three in February. He has a noticeable brown patch on his face.

Xander, who has a few white patches on his hip and black knees, weighs 1,456 pounds and he turns three next month.

The youngest and the smallest of the trio is Julio. At just 17 months old, he weighs 1,108 pounds and has white markings on his hip.

Sgt. James Henasey, commander of the Mounted Patrol Unit, said they began training Tuesday.

“The new horses experienced the sound and feel of clippers for the first time to help prepare them for the grooming practices of County mounts,” Henasey explained.

For about a month, while the three waited for training, they were held in the Quarantine Field

That gave staff and volunteers a chance to keep a close eye on them as they experienced new feed, water and hay.