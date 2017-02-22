Driver charged with vehicular homicide in cyclist's death

- Police say they have charged a man with vehicular homicide in connection with a cyclist's death in Franklin Township, New Jersey.

According to police, Emilio Ortega, of Monroeville New Jersey, has been charged with death by auto in the collision.

Police say Ortega was initially charged with two counts of assault by auto and with unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous substance (Xanax) on the day of the collision.

According to investigators, the couple was riding bicycles south on the shoulder of Delsea Drive (Route 47) when struck by the 2013 Hyndai Elantra that Ortega was allegedly driving south on the highway. John Kinnan has been discharged from Cooper Hospital, Camden. Susan Kinnan died at Cooperwhere she had been airlifted.

The complaint Franklin Township police signed against Ortega on 2/20 accuses him of "driving a vehicle recklessly" and causing Susan Kinnan's death, in violation of statute 2C:39:4-50

Ortega is being held in the Salem County Jail.