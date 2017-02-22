Police: 8-Year-Old Boy's Parents Charged After He Overdoses on Heroin

(INSIDE EDITION) An Ohio couple was charged with child endangerment after their 8-year-old son overdosed on heroin, according to police.

Police received a call on January 11 from Charles Dowdy, in which the man said his son was not breathing. When officers arrived, they found the child unresponsive on the living room floor, according to a police report.

Dowdy told police that he and his child’s mom, Danielle Simko, were lying in bed when he noticed his son’s lips were turning blue, according to the report.

“I think he was sleeping and I think what happened was he rolled over and I don’t think he could breathe,” Dowdy can be heard saying in audio obtained by WYKC.

Officers took the 8-year-old to the hospital, where he was resuscitated.

According to reports, Simko and Dowdy were allegedly using drugs in the home earlier that day and the boy’s urine later tested positive for heroin.

Dowdy and Simko were arrested at the hospital.

Simko and Dowdy are not allowed to have any contact with their child and he is reportedly staying with relatives.