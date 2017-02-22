Therapy dog brings joy to children and promotes literacy News Therapy dog brings joy to children and promotes literacy At the Free Library of Philadelphia, 5-year-old Linus the dog is in for a treat. A few times a month Linus and his owner Christina Bach visit children throughout the city and listen to them read.

- An adorable dog is putting a smile on the faces of children and promoting literacy.

FOX 29 Photojournalist Bill Rohrer has the story.

“A therapy dog provides comfort, love and support and fun to people when they are sick maybe in the hospital,” dog owner," Christina told FOX 29.

This is all part of One Book One Philadelphia, which is a program that promotes literacy.

The kids are a little nervous at first but after a few words in the nerves are gone and Linus settles in.

"It makes them feel calm and relaxed. It can distract them from the stress of reading, especially where there are a lot of kids around them," Christina explained.

Getting children to sit down for an hour to read may be difficult for adults but the task is no match for Linus. He just wants to hear a good story.

"Over the years and watching these kids and there reading skills improve is one of here proudest moments. I think all it took was a dog," Christina said.