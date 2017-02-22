Dog alerts NJ man to house fire News Dog alerts NJ man to house fire A couple of burned photos and a few documents is all he could salvage. A massive early morning fire engulfed John Hruska's Middle Township home along the Delaware Bay.

- A New Jersey man says he's alive thanks to his dog. His beloved pup woke him up barking in the middle of the night alerting him to the fire.

A couple of burned photos and a few documents is all he could salvage. A massive early morning fire engulfed John Hruska's Middle Township home along the Delaware Bay. All that's left is two boats and a classic motorcycle. A lifetime of memories was gone in minutes.

As the flames were literally burning his home to the ground Hruska made it out alive because someone was looking out for him and that someone is named Sadie the dog. She's still a little shaken after all the 3-year-old brindle mutt has been through a lot.

“I 100% wholeheartedly believe that my dog saved my life."

Hruska came home last night made a cheesesteak and went to bed. It was about 3:30 this morning when he heard Sadie.

"My dog noticed something wasn't right and started yipping," he said.

Hruska rounded up his 4 dogs and wearing just a pair of pants he ran outside only to watch his home burn.

He knows stuff can be replaced. He's just happy he's alive. As for Sadie, there's a big steak dinner in her future.

"She is going to get taken care of tonight when I feed them for sure," Hruska explained.