$403 million Powerball jackpot draws hopefuls to Cherry Hill store News $403 million Powerball jackpot draws hopefuls to Cherry Hill store 7-Eleven in Cherry Hill cranked out ticket, after ticket, after ticket. They’re hoping one will be worth $403 million.

"Thank you. Good luck. Have a good night," said the clerk to customers in line for Powerball.

"We used some birthdates and numbers that we like and we have three tickets," said Frank Juliano who came in twice to get tickets.

"We don't think we'll win but we're playing," he said.

The Powerball jackpot rose to the 10th largest in the game's history after no one won on Saturday. The crowd has been steady throughout the day but not out the door.

A lot of people came early to make sure they didn't forget to play.

One lucky little girl will get to decide how to spend the money if her grandfather Myron Miller wins.

"Candy. And chocolate,” said 5-year old Estella. As cute as she is, a couple buying tickets was my favorite in line.

"I'm going to give her half if I win," said Jose Rivera. His friend Tracey Overton replied, “I already knew that. I already knew that and you all are my witnesses," she laughed.

With nearly a half a billion dollars up for grabs there's no need to argue. There's definitely enough to go around.

"Put the kids through college, buy her another house, no more work, vacation and travel the world," said Rivera.