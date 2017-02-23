Winning $435 million Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

- The winning Powerball numbers have been drawn and they weren’t worth a measly $403 million.

During Wednesday night's drawing, it was announced the jackpot had jumped to an estimated $435 million.

The winning numbers were 10-13-28-52-61 and Powerball 2, and the game's website says one winning ticket was sold in Indiana.

That’ll mean the top prize drops back to $40 million for the next drawing, Saturday night at 10:59pm. You can watch it live on FOX 29, your official Pennsylvania Lottery station.

Somebody who bought a ticket in New Jersey won $2 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, including all three in our area -- plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the jackpot are incredibly small, at one in 292.2 million.