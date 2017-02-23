City: Soda tax brought in twice as much as expected in January News City: Soda tax brought in twice as much as expected in January The city's Revenue Department announced it collected $5.7 million from the Philadelphia Beverage Tax in its first month – January. That more than doubles the city's predictions.

Early Thursday morning, revenue officials stressed that number is a preliminary figure and likely to increase because not all payments received have been fully processed.

The forecast for soda tax money included in the City’s Quarterly City Manager's Report was just $2.3 million.

“There is always a lag in revenues when taxes of this kind are instituted,” Director of the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center, Marc Stier, explained. “Reasons for this can include the time that distributors need to gear up for new tax, and the possibility that some of their inventory on-hand is not taxed. That the first month’s Beverage Tax revenues are so high is reason to believe the goal for the year will be met.”

The city’s projection for a full fiscal year of the Philly Bev Tax was more than $91 million, with the initial months expected to be lower because inventory on hand as of Jan. 1 was not subject to tax.

That caused many stores to stock up in advance.

The Revenue Department launched a monitoring campaign to ensure compliance with the tax. Dealers and distributors will be visited by Revenue field investigators and auditors, who will review invoices and customer lists. Also, the department is expanding its compliance capacity with eight new hires focused on collections and enforcement.

“This monitoring protocol isn’t about punishing businesses,” said Revenue Commissioner Frank Breslin. “It’s about helping make sure everyone is doing what they are required to do so everyone can avoid penalties and, ultimately, so we can fuel bigger and better things for the people of Philadelphia.”

At the same time, the city is continuing its outreach initiative so distributors and dealers better understand their responsibilities.

