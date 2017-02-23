Car loses control, crashes, causes tractor-trailer to flip News Car loses control, crashes, causes tractor-trailer to flip A crash on a major South Jersey road that led a tractor-trailer to flip onto its side is being blamed on the wet road, rather than fog.

Now, many drivers coming from Philadelphia on two different bridges should expect delays where Route 73 and Route 90 meet in Cinnaminson, even though two lanes are open. Route 73 is the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge and Route 90 is the Betsy Ross Bridge.

The driver of an Infiniti G35 with a Pennsylvania license plate told FOX 29’s Steve Keeley both he and the tractor-trailer driver from CVS got off the Betsy Ross Bridge and were on Route 90, where it narrows from two lanes to one, before merging onto Route 73 southbound.

He was in the left lane and the tractor trailer was on the right, just after 5am, when the slick road caused him to lose control and spin out.

The two vehicles crashed just after the merge on Route 73. The tractor-trailer flipped and ended up almost completely off the road and facing the opposite direction. It is now back upright.

The speed limit there is 45mph. We don’t know how fast the vehicles were going.

Update from Rt 73. They have been uprighted the CVS tractor trailer in crash @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/kZCXNY8qpD — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) February 23, 2017

Keeley reports there’s a fuel spill but that’s mostly on the grass, rather than the road.

Still, there is a big mess that will add time to your commute.

Be extra careful out there with slick, wet roads and a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10am, even if fog didn’t cause this crash.