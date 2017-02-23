2 men shot in West Oak Lane, third victim may have suffered a cut

Philadelphia Police are investigating an incident that sent three people to the hospital in the city's West Oak Lane neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the 2400 block of 77th Avenue to reports of gunshots and a person screaming just before 2 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene they located two men, ages 25 and 20, inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds. The 25-year-old man was shot in his right leg, and the 20-year-old man was shot in his left knee.

Both men were transported to Einstein Medical center where they were listed in stable condition.

A third victim, a 25-year-old man, was found at 77th and Limekiln Pike with what police originally beleived may have been a gunshot wound. Police tried to question the man when they noticed his injury.

The third victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition, and police now believe his injury may have been a cut.

A broken window was discovered in the rear of the home along with a handgun.

The investigation is ongoing.