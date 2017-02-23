Mom's boyfriend waives hearing in teen's death, dismemberment

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WTXF/AP) - The man charged with raping, killing and dismembering his girlfriend's 14-year-old daughter has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
Jacob Sullivan, 44, decided that Wednesday. Now, he must now either stand trial or work out a plea in the killing of Grace Packer.
Sara Packer, who adopted the girl, waived her right to a hearing on the charges Feb. 3 and also remains jailed awaiting trial.
Prosecutors contend they dismembered the teen in July after Sara Packer watched Sullivan act out a rape-murder fantasy the couple shared.
Sara Packer and Sullivan face charges including criminal homicide, rape, kidnapping and abuse of a corpse over the July death of Grace Packer, online court documents show.
Sara Packer is also charged with collecting more than $4,000 in government benefits for the girl for the months after Grace was killed but before her remains were found in Luzerne County.