Mom's boyfriend waives hearing in teen's death, dismemberment

Victim: Grace Packer; "The hours and the days leading up to her murder were probably the most horrible and traumatic that any person should ever have had to experience," said Bucks County District Attorney Matthew.

- The man charged with raping, killing and dismembering his girlfriend's 14-year-old daughter has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Jacob Sullivan, 44, decided that Wednesday. Now, he must now either stand trial or work out a plea in the killing of Grace Packer.

Sara Packer, who adopted the girl, waived her right to a hearing on the charges Feb. 3 and also remains jailed awaiting trial.

Prosecutors contend they dismembered the teen in July after Sara Packer watched Sullivan act out a rape-murder fantasy the couple shared.

Sara Packer and Sullivan face charges including criminal homicide, rape, kidnapping and abuse of a corpse over the July death of Grace Packer, online court documents show.

Sara Packer is also charged with collecting more than $4,000 in government benefits for the girl for the months after Grace was killed but before her remains were found in Luzerne County.