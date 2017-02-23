Police looking for girl, 14, missing since last Friday

- A 14-year-old girl has been missing since last Friday and Philadelphia police are hoping you may know where she is.

Fatimah Abdul-Aziz was last seen when she left her home in the 5200 block of Parkside Avenue.

According to police, “Fatimah maybe in the company of an adult male in the areas of 53rd and Jefferson streets, Abderdeen and Jefferson streets, and 52nd Street and Lancaster Avenue.”

Fatimah is described as 5’4” tall, weighing 150 lbs., with a light brown complexion, brown eyes and shoulder-length wavy hair.

She was last seen wearing a green jacket, a black hooded sweatshirt, baby blue jeans and white Adidas sneakers.

Anyone with any information on Fatimah Abdul-Aziz is asked to call the Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.