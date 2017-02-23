Dozens of medical workers quit prison after deadly uprising

- More than two dozen medical workers at a Delaware prison quit after the inmate uprising and hostage taking in which a prison guard was killed.

Department of Correction officials said Wednesday that Connections Community Support Programs, the medical contractor at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, reported 29 resignations since the Feb. 1 uprising.

The resignations include 19 nurses, three nurse practitioners and a health services administrator. Two clinicians, two medical assistants, a dental assistant and a psychiatric technician also have quit.

DOC officials did not immediately respond to questions about the impact of the medical departures and minimum staffing levels spelled out in the contract with Connections.

Eight correctional officers also have resigned this month, and eight others have submitted retirement paperwork.

Meanwhile, a Senate committee is holding a public hearing to discuss working conditions inside Delaware prisons.

Officials say Thursday's hearing is an opportunity for current and former Department of Correction employees and others to discuss the work atmosphere for prison workers and how it can be improved.

Correction officers have complained for years about understaffing and low pay, resulting in high turnover and low morale.

Officials say the hearing was not called to discuss an inmate uprising and hostage taking at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center earlier this month that resulted in the death of correctional officer Steven Floyd.

That incident is currently under investigation by state police.