Former Main Line teacher's aide faces sex charges

- A former teacher’s aide at a Main Line school has been arraigned on sex charges.

Maya Johnson is accused of showing lewd pictures and videos to students.

She worked at The Village School, a court-ordered child care facility in Rosemont.

The 35-year-old is charged with three counts of corruption of minors.

Radnor police say there may potentially be other victims and is asking any to come forward.

Former teacher's aide at #TheVillage School for troubled girls allegedly flashed buttocks to students, cops say. @FOX29philly https://t.co/cs5lYhojbx — Dave Kinchen 🇺🇸FOX (@DKinchenFOX29) February 23, 2017

A statement from the 140-year-old school reads, “We are grateful that our residents immediately alerted us to the behavior of this former employee. Their actions enabled us to act swiftly in terminating her and immediately reporting their allegations to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services’ ChildLine. The Radnor police then began an investigation with the assistance of the involved residents and our staff.”

#BREAKING: Maya Johnson - teacher's aide at The Village School in #Rosemont - just arraigned on sex charges in #RadnorTwp pic.twitter.com/ALjoFgnVQF — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) February 23, 2017

This comes weeks after the arrest of a former teacher at the Village School, Nina Scott. The 28-year-old faces dozens of charges after authorities said she was sexually involved with a student of hers.

There have also been fights reported on campus in recent weeks.