Former Main Line teacher's aide faces sex charges

Posted:Feb 23 2017 12:52PM EST

Updated:Feb 23 2017 12:54PM EST

ROSEMONT, Pa. (WTXF) - A former teacher’s aide at a Main Line school has been arraigned on sex charges.

Maya Johnson is accused of showing lewd pictures and videos to students.

She worked at The Village School, a court-ordered child care facility in Rosemont.

The 35-year-old is charged with three counts of corruption of minors.

Radnor police say there may potentially be other victims and is asking any to come forward.

A statement from the 140-year-old school reads, “We are grateful that our residents immediately alerted us to the behavior of this former employee. Their actions enabled us to act swiftly in terminating her and immediately reporting their allegations to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services’ ChildLine. The Radnor police then began an investigation with the assistance of the involved residents and our staff.”

This comes weeks after the arrest of a former teacher at the Village School, Nina Scott. The 28-year-old faces dozens of charges after authorities said she was sexually involved with a student of hers.

There have also been fights reported on campus in recent weeks.

