Drunken driver gets unusual jail sentence as a reminder of woman he killed

(FOX NEWS)- A Texas man who cut short the life of an “extraordinary” woman in a drunken driving crash will be reminded of his crime by sitting in a jail cell on the anniversary of her death for the next nine years.

Travis Elwell, 23, of Mesquite, was sentenced last week to serve 120 days in jail for the 2015 death of Emily Javadi, 34, who was killed while loading items into her car after a workout at Dallas’ Cole Park. Elwell, who had a blood alcohol content of 0.175 at the time, more than twice the legal limit, was speeding when his BMW crashed into Javadi’s Lexus, sending her into a metal pole. She died about an hour later, the Dallas Morning News reports.

As part of a plea deal arranged by Javadi’s parents and prosecutors, Elwell will also serve one week in jail on the anniversary of Javadi’s death on Feb. 10, 2015, for the next nine years, WFAA reports.

“That was the only thing that was important to us,” Javadi’s father, Michael, told the station Thursday. “That there needs to be some sort of accountability for the irresponsible actions that he took.”

