GBI charges Ryan Alexander Duke in Tara Grinstead case

- Investigators have charged a man in the disappearance of a south Georgia teacher and beauty queen who vanished without a trace more than 11 years ago.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday that Ryan Alexander Duke was charged with the murder of Tara Grinstead. Police say the suspect attended the high school where Grinstead taught, and graduated three years before her disappearance. Duke is now in custody.

WATCH: Duke made his first appearance in court on Thursday



The 33-year-old Duke was arrested on February 22. The GBI says investigators received a tip that led agents to conduct several interviews with people who had not been previously questioned. Information from those interviews led agents to develop probable cause to secure an arrest warrant for Duke, according to authorities.

Investigators say the search for Grinstead's remains continues.

Tara Grinstead was last seen the night of October 22, 2005 when she attended a beauty pageant and barbecue in Fitzgerald, Georgia. Investigators said she went home to Ocilla and was never seen again.

Two days later, her co-workers at Irwin County high School, where she taught, called 911 when she didn't show up for work. Police said when they got to Grinstead's home to investigate, they found no signs of a struggle and her purse, keys and cell phone were still there.

She was 30-years-old when she disappeared.

Grinstead's family has never given up hope for answers and they maintain a website and Facebook page to keep the case in the spotlight.