Police investigate possible abduction attempt

- Police have released a composite drawing of a suspect in connection with a possible abduction attempt in Sicklerville, New Jersey.

Police say on Monday, February 20 shortly after 9 p.m. Gloucester Township Police received a 9-1-1 call for a report of a 20-30 year old female who was allegedly assaulted by a man. Investigators say the man reportedly tried to pull her into a vehicle on Mayapple Road. Officers checked the area for the vehicle but didn't find it.

Initial investigation revealed that the female was out front of her residence smoking when the suspect drove up to her. Police say the man exited the passenger side of the vehicle and approached her.

According to police, the man then asked her if she lived in the neighborhood and began asking her questions about how to leave. Police say he then walked up to her and grabbed her and attempted to pull her towards the vehicle. The female screamed causing him to release her. As she continued to scream, family members came outside and the vehicle left the area towards Sicklerville Road. The victim did not sustain any significant injuries.

Police describe the suspect as in his 20's approximately 5'6"-5'9" with patchy facial hair wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt and dark pants. The suspect's vehicle is described as a new model white SUV could possibly be a BMW X1 or X3.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Gloucester Township Police Anonymous Crime Tipline at 856-842-5560 or send an anonymous tip via text messag