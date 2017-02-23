Driver sought in Kensington hit-and-run

- Philadelphia police say they are investigating a hit-and-run in Kensington.

It happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of E. Clearfield Street.

According to police, a 43-year-old man was struck by a man driving a silver 4-door vehicle with a sunroof. He was transported to Hahnemann Hospital where he’s listed in critical condition.

Police say the vehicle left the scene eastbound on Clearfield with a shattered front windshield.

This is a developing story, please stay with FOX 29 for updates.