Benefit held for man allegedly killed by his girlfriend in Mount Airy News Benefit held for man allegedly killed by his girlfriend in Mount Airy A benefit was held for a man police say was killed by his girlfriend in Mount Airy.

"Tonight is a celebration of Terrell. I want to make sure that we continue his legacy and everything he stood for," said Brandon Bruce. He’s the fraternal twin of 33-year-old Terrell Bruce who was killed last December.

"Making sure that the community knows what a great man he was and not just a tabloid," said Brandon. Tonight Terrell's family and friends came out to Iron Hill Brewery in Chestnut Hill for the unveiling of a beer called LeBruce Saison in Terrell's honor and memory. He worked as a server at different locations of the restaurant for seven years from 2007 to 2015 and used the money to help start a foundation.

"The mission of Terrell's foundation was to celebrate and also remember our little brother Nathaniel who died on a service mission in Guatemala," said Brandon.

$1 from every LeBruce beer purchased tonight will benefit the Terrell Bruce Memorial Foundation Brandon started to continue Terrell's mission.

"It's all going towards the scholarships, community outreach and financial literacy series we put together," said Brandon.

Terrell was shot to death in December. Police say his girlfriend Martina Wescott confessed to the murder. They say she shot him during a domestic argument while driving in Mount Airy. Terrell's family remembers him as a person who helped everyone.

They say he also worked in real estate doing credit counseling and helping first time home owners.

"He liked to make dreams happen and I want to continue that," said his brother.