Community action meeting held in Center City News Community action meeting held in Center City They filed into the Arch Street United Methodist Church by the hundreds Thursday night to the tune of the Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes classic "Wake Up Everybody."

- They filed into the Arch Street United Methodist Church by the hundreds Thursday night to the tune of the Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes classic "Wake Up Everybody."

These liberal activists awakened on the morning after the presidential election to find President Trump turning their world upside down.

"Chaos," was how Michael Cogbill, of Mt. Airy, described the first days of the Trump administration. "Utter chaos. We didn't come out and vote and this is what happened."

Samantha Samuels, of Logan, is a teacher who told Fox 29's Bruce Gordon she fears for her young students, "Because looking at what's going on now they may not have a chance."

The community action meeting was organized by City Councilwoman Helen Gym.

"We are committed to a resistance," Gym told the huge crowd, "and we are committed to building an America that we will make our own."

Part of the plan is already playing out; almost weekly demonstrations against Trump administration policies on immigration, education, healthcare, LGBTQ rights.

Activists were encouraged to keep it up- that it does make a difference.

"We have to continue to march," said Reggie Shuford of the Pennsylvania ACLU. "We have to continue to protest. We have to continue to reach out to our elected officials."

But beyond the marches, organizers here want to breathe new life into the broader world of activism.

"Being political means being engaged and being empowered and caring deeply every single day," Gym told Gordon. "Not just on election day."

It was hard not to notice that many in this crowd were older-- the kind of folks who might describe themselves as former flower children.

Said Kerry Bryan of Center City: "I marched in Washington in the 60s. I marched on Washington on January 21. I'll March again when I need to. Which unfortunately may have to be quite often."