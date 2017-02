- Philadelphia police say they are investigating a suspicious death on the 3200 block of Mercer Street in Port Richmond.

The discovery was made shortly after 4 p.m. Friday inside a house.

According to police, a 41-year-old female was found by a relative unresponsive inside living room area with blunt force trauma to the head. Medic 8 responded and pronounced female at 4:20 p.m. on location.

So far, no arrests have been made.