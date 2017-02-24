Police release sketch of man wanted for lewdness News Police: Man performed lewd act in Evesham Evesham police say they were dispatched to the area of Kings Grant Drive and Woodlake Drive for a report of a male hiding in the bushes while masturbating as three adult women approached.

- Evesham police say they were dispatched to the area of Kings Grant Drive and Woodlake Drive for a report of a male hiding in the bushes performing a lewd act.

According to police, the man has been stalking women for the past 7 months with the latest incident just Thursday.

"An individual surprised two females walking and pulled down his pants and begin to masturbate in front of them," said Evesham Township Police Chief Chris Chew.

Police created a map to show the different locations of each daylight incident in a 3 mile radius and from the similar descriptions they have a sketch of the suspect. Police say the suspect simply takes off on foot after exposing himself.

"We're taking it very seriously because we know obviously he's getting gratification by exposing himself to women. We don't know where he's going to take it next," Chief Chew explained.

Aside from extra patrols, the department's K-9 Brody is working the case. Local residents are clearly on high alert.

If anyone witnessed this incident or has information on the identity of this suspect you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411