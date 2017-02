CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - The owners of a popular Jersey shore pizza restaurant chain have been sentenced after evading taxes and lying to the IRS.

Manco & Manco Pizza owner Charles Bangle was sentenced in federal court in Camden Friday to 15 months in prison and his wife, Mary, was sentenced to three years of probation.

Manco & Manco Pizza is located in Ocean City and has three stores on the boardwalk and one in Somers Point.