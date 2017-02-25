Woman suffers head injury after Hunting Park hit-and-run News Woman suffers head injury after Hunting Park hit-and-run Police are searching for the driver who struck a woman and fled the scene early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 400 block of Wyoming Avenue.

Police said the car was driving westbound on Wyoming Avenue at the corner of Lawrence Street when it hit a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a 30-year-old woman, was taken to Temple hospital to treat a critical head injury. Police said she is now listed in stable condition.

The car was last seen turning northbound onto 5th Street.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-3128.