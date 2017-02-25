Camden police search for sexual assault suspect

- Camden County police are looking for a suspect wanted for sexual assault.

Detectives have identified the suspect as Ike Fitzpatrick, 32, of Camden.

On Saturday, they released a mug shot of the suspect in hopes that the public could locate him.

The incident originally happened back on January 15, when a woman was approached by a driver that pulled up to her at the corner of Broadway and Spruce Street.

Police said the woman consented to get into the car with him.

The suspect then drove the woman to a secluded area where he sexually assaulted her and took her cash before she was able to run away.

Anyone with information about this suspect or incident is asked to call the Camden County Police Department tip line at (856) 757-7042.