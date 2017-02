- After 40 years, a rusty Jeep has been extricated from from its sandy burial spot in Massachusetts.

Friday's operation involved a contractor in an excavator who found the Jeep Wagoneer in a wooden garage that has been buried under a a massive sand dune on Cape Cod’s shoreline since the 1970s.

"I don't think he envisioned that it would come out in pieces," said Kay Musnuff, the wife of the Jeep’s owner.

John Musnuff took the hubcaps off with a crowbar to keep as a memento.

More from FOX NEWS.