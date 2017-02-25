Rhode Island man allegedly posed as Uber driver before sexual assault

(INSIDE EDITION)-- A 36-year-old Rhode Island man was arrested after he allegedly posed as an Uber driver before kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on her way to school, according to police.

The teen's father reportedly dropped her off at Providence Career and Technical Academy on Valentine’s Day, but the girl walked to the store to buy a tea before class.

Francis Scott, 36, allegedly pulled over to talk to her on her way back to school, according to police.

According to authorities, Scott told the girl he was an Uber driver and offered her a free ride back to school.

Instead, the suspect reportedly drove her to a shopping plaza nearby and allegedly assaulted her, police said.

The teen told police that she told Scott he was going the wrong way, authorities said.

She also said she tried to escape the car a couple of times but that Scott held her inside, according to authorities.

Police were able to identify Scott through surveillance footage of his vehicle, according to reports.