Middle School students shoot hoops to raise money in Bucks County

- Students came together to shoot hoops and raise money for families of sick children on Saturday.

The fundraising goes towards the Kelly Anne Dolan Memorial Fund Foundation.

"We have teams of three out here playing basketball separated by grade level playing at least two games," said guidance counselor and event organizer Jeff Klein.

The all day, competitive three-on-three basketball tournament was at Tamanend Middle School in Warrington, Bucks County.

"It's super fun to see everyone come together for this great cause," eighth grader Danny Kenney said.

A combination of seventh, eighth, and ninth graders participated in the event.

"I like to support a lot of fundraisers," said David Heiman, a seventh grader at the school. "My family donates money and I just like to play with friends and hang out so I thought this would be a great event to help out."

Peggy Dolan, the founder of the organization, says she's formed an emotional connection to the Tamanend Middle School community after their 17 years of fundraising.

"I may've lost a daughter, but I've gained thousands of kids," said Dolan. "This is major for us because now they're raising between $30,000 to $35,000. That's like a major grant that we'd get from a foundation."

Students spend time learning about the organization and can only jump on the court if they've raised a minimum of $45 for the cause.

Creative, colorful costumes and uniforms make the day of bonding through basketball even brighter.

"It adds a little more spice to a good cause and it makes it a lot more fun. Makes you want to participate," said student Ava Gelfand.

The school is hoping to raise $20,000 through the fundraiser. That feat will mean that in the last 17 years of hosting the event, they've raised a total of $400,000 for the Kelly Ann Dolan memorial fund.

In March, even more people are invited to get involved in the Kelly Ann Dolan Memorial Fund.

Fox 29's Sue Serio will be hosting the organization's Taste 2017 Food and Spirit event on March 25. Click here for more information on tickets for the event.