Shock to your system: It's 30 degrees colder!

- Saturday night’s thunderstorms did more than make everything wet. They ushered in more seasonable temperatures, which are much colder than the unusual warm weather we’ve been having.

FOX 29’s meteorologist Scott Williams says there severe weather moved out to sea.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 Weather Authority App for the latest updates this winter

Sunday started with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s.

Make sure to layer up when you get dressed. It’s going to stay chilly, with high temperatures in the 40s – not the 70s.

Looking at the next week, we will have a warming trend through Wednesday, when Scott is predicting 68. But then, we go back down with highs in the 40s next weekend.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 29 App for the latest news and weather

The area west of us had it worse.

The National Weather Service is investigating whether a tornado touched down in central Pennsylvania as storms battered the region over the weekend.

A team from the weather service office in State College is to do a storm survey Sunday in parts of northern Lancaster County and east-central York County.

Randy Gockley, director of Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency, said the brunt of the damage was reported in Clay, Elizabeth and West Cocalico townships.

He said at least seven buildings, mostly farm buildings, were reported destroyed in West Cocalico township, and trees were reported blown into homes in Clay and Elizabeth townships.

Emergency crews spent hours cutting fallen trees and clearing wires and debris from roads around the county.

Meteorologist Kevin Fitzgerald said there were reports of one-inch hail stones in several areas of Lancaster and Lebanon counties.

No injuries were reported.

WEATHER ALERTS: Watches, warnings, advisories by county

To our northeast, unseasonably mild temperatures at the Jersey Shore didn't faze thousands of people who willingly plunged into the chilly Atlantic Ocean as part of a fundraiser for the Special Olympics.

Organizers say temperatures were near the mid-50s and the water temperature was about 44 degrees when participants in the 24th annual Polar Bear Plunge entered the water on Saturday afternoon in Seaside Heights.

Many of the estimated 6,700 participants came dressed in costumes, such as Vikings, polar bears and even Santa Claus. Many said the weather conditions were much better than in previous years, but the cold water still made an impact.

Organizers expect to raise more than the record-setting $1.7 million the event generated last year.

The Special Olympics serves more than 25,000 athletes in New Jersey.