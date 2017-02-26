Man killed by police after barbecue threat report identified

- Authorities have released the name of a man shot and killed by a police officer in Berks County after a report of threats at a neighbor's backyard barbecue.

Authorities said Reading officers responded to a report that 62-year-old Michael Stoudt had pointed a rifle over his backyard fence at the group, which included half a dozen children. A witness said he was upset about someone smoking on the property.

Police went to Stoudt's home and found him on the porch with a shotgun. They said he refused to drop the weapon and instead pointed it in their direction, and an officer fired several times. Stoudt was pronounced dead at the scene just after 9pm Friday. The county district attorney's office is investigating.