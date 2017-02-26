Woman in adult club cut when shot fired into glass News Woman in adult club cut when shot fired into glass A woman who was reportedly a guest at an adult club in South Philadelphia is recovering after a shot rang out and shattered glass, which cut her in two places.

Police say it happened shortly before 4am at Club Onyx, in the 2900 block of S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard.

They found the 26-year-old victim and she told them she saw a large group of people fighting.

Then, according to police, “Seconds later, an unknown male walked into the front door, pulled out a firearm and fired the weapon one time, striking the glass of one of the doors that leads into the floor of the club.”

The woman was cut on her left shoulder and left calf from the shattered glass door. She was taken to the hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

The gunman, who got away, is described as in his early to mid 20s. He was wearing a black hat, black jacket, and armed with a 9mm handgun.