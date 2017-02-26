Man found dead overnight after incident with dog

- A man in Olney was found dead after being involved in some sort of incident with his young pit bull.

Police said just before midnight, the 21-year-old victim was found unresponsive at a home in the 5300 block of Rising Sun Avenue.

He was rushed to the hospital with injuries to his face, but pronounced dead less than an hour later.

Investigators aren't saying how the eight-month-old dog may have been involved in its new owner's death.

Members of the Philadelphia Animal Care and Control Association removed the dog from the home without incident.

Police say the investigation into whatever happened is active and ongoing.