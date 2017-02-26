Democrat Stephanie Hansen wins special election, party holds onto Delaware state Senate

- Still reeling from the election of Donald Trump, Democrats in Delaware can take solace in maintaining their grasp on state government.

Stephanie Hansen, an attorney and former New Castle County Council president, won a special election Saturday for the Senate seat vacated by fellow Democrat Bethany Hall-Long, who was elected lieutenant governor last year.

After winning, Hansen tweeted out, "I'm so honored to be your new Senator & can't wait to get to work."

The vacancy left a 10-10 tie in the Senate and a chance for Republicans to take control of the chamber for the first time in more than 40 years, but Republican John Marino came up short.

Democrats raised about $1 million for the high-stakes election and enlisted former Vice President Joe Biden to campaign for Hansen.

Results posted online by the Delaware state elections commission showed Hansen with 7, 109 votes, compared to 4,936 for Marino.

Delaware remains one of about five states where Democrats hold the legislature and the governor's seat.