Department store chairman Boscov honored, remembered

- Late department store chairman Albert Boscov is being remembered as an energetic businessman, a caring person and a tireless cheerleader for the city he loved.

He was credited with driving the growth of the century-old business established by his fathers to sales in excess of $1 billion and employing more than 7,500 people.

Former mayor Tom McMahon called him "one of the hardest-working and happiest people I ever knew."

Other speakers celebrated his role in improvements in Reading and other good works.

In announcing Feb. 1 that he had terminal pancreatic cancer, Boscov said he wanted 2017 to be "our best possible year" and told co-workers "I love you all."