Department store chairman Boscov honored, remembered

AP Image
AP Image

Posted:Feb 26 2017 03:33PM EST

Updated:Feb 26 2017 03:34PM EST

READING, Pa. (AP) - Late department store chairman Albert Boscov is being remembered as an energetic businessman, a caring person and a tireless cheerleader for the city he loved.

   Hundreds gathered Sunday at a Reading arena to honor Boscov, who died Feb. 10 at age 87
 
   He was credited with driving the growth of the century-old business established by his fathers to sales in excess of $1 billion and employing more than 7,500 people.
 
   Former mayor Tom McMahon called him "one of the hardest-working and happiest people I ever knew."
 
   Other speakers celebrated his role in improvements in Reading and other good works. 
 
   In announcing Feb. 1 that he had terminal pancreatic cancer, Boscov said he wanted 2017 to be "our best possible year" and told co-workers "I love you all."
App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories