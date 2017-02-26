Police: Woman finds human leg on National Park riverfront News Police: Woman finds human leg on National Park riverfront Police are investigating after a body part was found along the Delaware River shoreline on Sunday.

A woman was walking her dog along the Delaware River shoreline in National Park, N.J. when police say she found part of a human leg washed up from the river.

Officers responded to the scene, and confirmed that it was the lower part of a human leg from the knee down.

According to police, there was no clothing on the leg.

No other body parts were reportedly found. Police say the leg was taken to the Gloucester County Medical Examiner's Office for further DNA sampling in hopes of making an identification.

Both the West Deptford police and Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office are investigating the case.