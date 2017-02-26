Hundreds of graves defiled at Frankford Jewish cemetery

At Mount Carmel Jewish Cemetery, Nicholas Boonin counted more than 530 toppled tombstones. His grandparents and great grandparents were buried at the cemetery.

Philadelphia Police believe the vandals entered the cemetery after dark Saturday evening.

Many of the graves there are more than a century old.

The Anti-defamation League were the first to offer a reward for information leading to an arrest of whoever is responsible for the crime.

Philadelphia FOP President John McNesby offered a $3,000 reward towards the arrest. A GoFundMe page has also been started.

Meanwhile, strangers and concerned citizens rushed to help Sunday night.

"This is not something we can accept or be passive about," said Scott Shandler. "And there's plenty of people from the Philadelphia community and the world that don't share the same views as the people that did these activities and were here to show there's more love than hate."

While it likely took grown men to commit what many are calling the act of hate, it only took one 10-year-old to help undo the pain.

"I think it's bad that the people would do bad stuff like pushing the stones that mean things to people a lot," said Max Shandler.

Local Muslim leaders joined rabbis and other faith leaders in a spontaneous cleanup Sunday evening.

The community came together to prove they are more than willing to line the streets with love.