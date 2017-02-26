Southwest Philly church sponsors first 5K

- A local church hit the pavement for a 5K on Sunday.

For the congregation of the Church of Christian Compassion it's not just spiritual health that's important, it's physical health, too.

Fox 29's Jennifer Joyce spoke with church members about how some of them are turning over a new leaf to focus on their fitness.

In addition to prayer, senior pastor Lonnie Herndon preaches about healthy food and fitness on Sundays.

"I'm really concerned about this area of southwest Philadelphia," said pastor Herndon. "It's the unhealthiest part of the city and we wanna make a change and make an impact."

For many, that Change started on Sunday.

Right after the service ended, the workout began. The church sponsored a 5K run and walk in honor of February being healthy heart month.

"He's an excellent role model he doesn't just think about it he actually is an example of it an avid runner and it inspires us to want to do more," said church member Darlene Mitchell.

While Sunday was the church's first 5k, it's only the beginning of a fit initiative. The church has a partnership with planet fitness and launched a fit club that meets every Saturday.

Sharif Latimore is a church member and serves as a trainer for the fit ministry under pastor Herndon.

"We hold each other accountable for it so if you want to lose weight we are gonna hold you accountable for it," said Latimore.

The pastor is keeping the faith that his 3500 church members will commit to staying healthy spiritually and physically.