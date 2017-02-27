Schuylkill (I-76) EB clear approaching Blue Route (I-476) News Multi-car crash slowing Schuylkill (I-76) EB before Blue Route (I-476) The crash involving 4-5 cars is all clear after slowing traffic down on the eastbound Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) for hours.

- The crash involving 4-5 cars is all clear after slowing traffic down on the eastbound Schuylkill Expressway (I-76) for hours.

SKYFOX was overhead well past Gulph Mills, approaching the Blue Route (I-476).

76 EAST a parking lot approaching 476 with Accident, emergency crews TRYING to get thru traffic pic.twitter.com/88rkGd00ED — Bob Kelly (@bobkellytraffic) February 27, 2017

It happened before 6:30am and one lane was getting by, but it was like a parking lot starting at Route 202 and King of Prussia.

In fact, it took about 30 minutes to get an ambulance to the scene.

It was also slow on the westbound Schuylkill as drivers slow down to see what has been going on.