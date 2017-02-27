Man wanted for theft of 100 round drum magazine

- Police are looking for a man who entered a store in Berks County store and left with a 100 round drum magazine hidden under his shirt and pants.

Pennsylvania State Police report that Saturday afternoon, he went inside Priority One Supplies on Tilden Ridge Drive, and surveillance video there showed him looking around.

Authorities say he bought another item but left without paying for the 100 round drum magazine.

The man is simply described as between 30 and 35 years old.

You’re asked to call police if you recognize him or know anything about the theft.