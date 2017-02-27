Another Oscars gaffe: 'In Memoriam' segment includes living producer

- By now, you know all about the best picture mix-up at Sunday night's Academy Awards. Unfortunately for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, it wasn't the only gaffe.

An Australian film producer says she's "alive and well" despite The Academy including her picture in the "In Memoriam" tribute at the Oscars.

This definitely trumps giving out the wrong envelope https://t.co/3MCQsIZBed — James Rodger (@jamesdrodger) February 27, 2017

Jan Chapman's photo was shown during the montage next to the name of Janet Patterson, an Australian costume designer who died in 2015.

Variety reports was Chapman was "left devastated" when she saw her own photo next to the late Patterson's name.

In fact, Chapman said she told Variety before the awards to urge Patterson's agency to "check any photograph which might be used."

Chapman said she was told "the Academy had it covered." She added, it's "very disappointing that the error was not picked up."

Chapman and Patterson were both nominated for Oscars for their work on 1993's "The Piano."

The Academy didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.