#InFocus: Lockheed Martin participates in duct tape competition News #InFocus: Lockheed Martin participates in duct tape competition The workers at Lockheed Martin in Moorestown, New Jersey are competing for bragging rights or this golden duck trophy.

- The workers at Lockheed Martin in Moorestown, New Jersey are competed for bragging rights and a golden duck trophy.

FOX 29 Photojournalist Bill Rohrer has the story.

Eleven teams of engineers and programers tried to see how long a person can stick to a wall using only duct tape. It was all part of National Engineers Week. The goal is to show young students that engineering is well pretty cool.

Here is how this all works—the teams can only use one roll of regulation duct tape. Each team has five minutes and everyone must be about the same weight.

The bar was set earlier at 30 minutes by the Ortz 2 team. Others anxiously awaited the results. Turns out, Ortz 2 was the winner. Their final time was 14 minutes and 20 seconds.

It was a hard fought competition that gives new meaning to hanging around the office.