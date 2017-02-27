Nurse accused of secretly videotaping patients

- Authorities say a nurse is facing additional charges alleging that he secretly photographed and/or videotaped patients.

According to authorities, James Close, a nurse, was originally charged Feb. 13 with four criminal counts alleging that he secretly photographed and/or videotaped a 17-year-old patient at Penn Medicine Dermatology in Lower Makefield Township while she was undressed.

Investigators say Close was charged Monday with 43 additional counts involving the original victim and seven others. The seven additional victims are all adult women, according to police.

Close is scheduled for a preliminary arraignment on the new charges by video at 9 a.m. Tuesday. He remains at the Bucks County Correctional Facility, where he is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail, 10 percent cash.