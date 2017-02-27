6 injured in crash involving DART bus on I-95

- Delaware State Police are currently investigating a 3 vehicle crash which injured six people.

The initial investigation has determined that the crash occurred at approximately 5:50 p.m. on I-95 southbound just south of DE Rt. 141, New Castle, and involves two passenger vehicles and a DART bus.

As a result of the crash, six people have been injured and have been transported to local hospitals. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

The southbound lanes of I-95 south of Rt. 141 have been closed to traffic and commuters are asked to find alternate routes of travel. The investigation into this crash is in its early stages.